COVID could create crisis in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Two jurors in the double murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh have COVID, leaving the future of the proceedings in some doubt as they enter their 16th day. Judge Clifton Newman decided Monday to keep the trial going in the packed Colleton County courtroom after the remaining 10 jurors and five alternates tested negative. They will be tested again on Wednesday. The clerk of court also tested positive for the virus. Newman says jurors agreed to wear masks. He rejected suggestions from both prosecutors and the defense to delay the trial a few days until more COVID tests are done, require masks throughout the courtroom or limit the more than 200 people allowed inside to watch the trial each day.

