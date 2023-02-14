Bank covers fuel fill-ups to inspire giving in Coachella Valley

Drivers fueling up their vehicles at a Coachella Valley gas station were surprised Monday morning when local bankers covered their entire bills. The request in return? To "give it forward" by donating to a local nonprofit for Coachella Valley Giving Day.

"With the rising cost of fuel, we understand the financial challenges facing families," said Jake Wuest, California Market President at FirstBank. "By giving a helping hand with their fuel expenses, we aim to bring some joy to our communities and inspire them to give back during Coachella Valley Giving Day, even if it’s just $5."

Coachella Valley Giving Day is a 24-hour giving movement dedicated to raising awareness of local nonprofits and increasing philanthropy in Coachella Valley.

FirstBank and Desert Community Foundation officially launched Coachella Valley Giving Day at an event earlier this month inside Acrisure Arena.

FirstBank officials tell News Channel 3 that during the event Monday, they covered nearly $5,000 in fuel expenses.

"At FirstBank, our passion for empowering communities is at the core of all we do. We are proud to be a part of this event and hope it encourages others to pass along the kindness and give back to a cause they care about," said Wuest.

Coachella Valley Giving Day

News Channel 3 is supporting FirstBank and Desert Community Foundation in the launch of the first Coachella Valley Giving Day.

Coachella Valley Giving Day, set for March 1, 2023, will be a 24-hour online giving event. The goal is to support local nonprofit organizations in the Coachella Valley.

There is no cost for nonprofits to participate.

501(c)(3) organizations, including eligible schools and churches, within the Coachella Valley can register now through February 1, 2023.

To learn more and to register, visit www.cvgivingday.org.