Coachella Valley Giving Day launches Friday at Acrisure Arena

Local nonprofits will celebrate the launch of Coachella Valley Giving Day Friday at Acrisure Arena.

Coachella Valley Giving Day is a 24-hour giving movement dedicated to raising awareness of local nonprofits and increasing philanthropy in Coachella Valley.

This year’s inaugural event will be emceed by News Channel 3's Patrick Evans and include presentations from Desert Community Foundation Board Chair Richard Oliphant, Board Chair of RAP Foundation Jan Pye and FirstBank California Market President Jake Wuest.

