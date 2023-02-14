Fire destroys Twentynine Palms building constructed in 1938

A Twentynine Palms building constructed in 1938 was destroyed by a fire Monday evening.

The fire happened at around 7:00 p.m. on the 5700 block of Adobe Road. Authorities said numerous people called 911 reporting seeing smoke and fire from a home, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The agency said firefighters arrived and found an exterior fire that had spread to a vacant single-story residential home.

Firefighters noted that the construction features of the home caused the fire to spread to the attic and void space, which hampered suppression efforts. Crews worked from the roof with chainsaws to expose & limit the spread.

SBCFD crews received assistance from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Fire Department, which sent in an engine company.

The fire was knocked down in approximately 45 minutes. There was no one inside the house during the fire. There were no reports of any injuries. Deputies with the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station determined the structure was not occupied and was reported to be vacant.

The home sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

