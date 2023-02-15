All flights diverted from Frankfurt amid Lufthansa IT glitch

Germany’s air traffic control agency said Wednesday that it is diverting all flights away from the country’s busiest airport, Frankfurt, after a problem with Lufthansa’s computer systems caused major disruption at the German airline. The agency said all plane parking spots in Frankfurt were full because passengers and crews are unable to board the airline’s flights. Lufthansa Group confirmed that the IT outage was caused by construction works in the Frankfurt region. German news agency dpa reported that all of Lufthansa’s domestic flights were canceled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, such as trains. Frankfurt airport, Germany’s busiest, confirmed that technical problems at Lufthansa were causing “flight disruptions and cancellations.”

