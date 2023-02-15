Fuego of the CV Firebirds named grand marshal of the Date Festival parade

Fuego of the Coachella Valley Firebirds will be the grand marshal for this year's Riverside County President’s Day Grand Parade in Indio, Supervisor Manuel Perez and the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival announced.

The line-up also includes school marching bands, charros, dance groups, classic cars and more!

The parade, a tradition every year as part of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, steps off at 9 a.m. Monday, February 20 at the intersection of Miles Avenue and Deglet Noor Street in downtown Indio.

The parade will go east on Miles Avenue to Oasis Street, south to Highway 111 and west to the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

“With the brand new Acrisure Arena in the heart of the Coachella Valley, we have a team to unite behind, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the first professional hockey team in Riverside County,” said Supervisor Perez. “Fuego is an ambassador for the Firebirds and also for our community, representing the nine Coachella Valley cities, unincorporated communities and Riverside County as a whole. That’s why Fuego is a perfect choice to be our Grand Marshal for this wonderful community parade, a parade to bring your friends and family out to!”

Fuego is the official team mascot for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the newest team in the American Hockey League and affiliate of the NHL Seattle Kraken. The bright orange and red Firebird energizes hockey games, and is active in the community, appearing at schools, special programs and community events.

Riding with Fuego in the parade will be Firebirds Team President Steve Fraser.

“We are honored to be able to participate in the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival and represent your home team as part of the event this year,” said Fraser. “The Firebirds are committed to showcasing the people, place, events, and diverse culture of our area knowing that your story is our story. One Valley. One Team. Rising Together.”

The parade is sponsored by the City of Indio and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, and is organized by the Riverside County Facilities Management Department and Pickering Events, the new operators of the Riverside County Fairgrounds and County Fair.

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival opens Friday, February 17 and runs 10 days through Sunday, February 26.