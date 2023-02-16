City of Coachella celebrates beam signing ceremony for new fire station

It's a major milestone in the rehabilitation and expansion of the fire station in downtown Coachella.

"We're about a month and a half ahead of schedule on the $7.3 million renovation expansion of our fire station here in downtown Coachella," said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez.

"It'll be a facility that's a little bit more of just accommodating and, and a little bit more like home," Hernandez said.

On Thursday, the city held a beam signing marking the completion of the framing stage of the project. Officials say that the new firehouse will include more individual rooms for firefighters, a new gym, and an expanded kitchen and living room.