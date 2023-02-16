Indio bar shooting leaves one person in critical condition

A fight and shooting at an Indio bar sent one person to a hospital late Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the victim remains in critical condition. A 44-year-old from La Quinta was arrested.

Officers were called to Neil's Lounge on the 80900 block of Highway 111 near Madison Street at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday night, after some sort of confrontation at the bar.

One of the patrols left the bar and later returned that's when gunshots were heard by patrons, and the victim was reportedly struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and If anyone has information about this case you are asked to call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP (7867).

