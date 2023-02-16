Skip to Content
Police investigate non-injury shooting at duplex in Palm Springs

Police were investigating an early morning shooting at a Palm Springs duplex.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Sunview Avenue to reports of shots fired, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found someone had fired at a duplex,'' Palm Springs police said in a statement. ``Nobody inside was hurt.''   

It was not immediately known whether a suspect was arrested.  

The shooting investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call the police department's Investigations Division at 760-323- 8121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7867.

