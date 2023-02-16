Unknown substance in tractor-trailer at Beaumont Amazon warehouse sickens six workers

An unknown substance seeping from a tractor-trailer parked in a loading dock at an Amazon warehouse in Beaumont today sickened at least six workers and prompted a hazardous materials response.

The hazmat emergency was reported about 4:40 p.m. at the warehouse at 36900 Fourth Street, on the extreme west end of the city, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found the semi at a loading bay cordoned off due to fumes.

"They're still trying to figure out what the source may be,'' fire department spokeswoman April Newman told City News Service.

Cal Fire confirmed on social media that six people required medical treatment at the scene, but it was not immediately clear whether any of the victims were hospitalized, and the exact nature of their exposure sickness could not be verified.

There was also no word on whether any part of the warehouse had to be evacuated.

As of 5:30 p.m., the investigation at the site was ongoing.