ESPN gets 1st chance to air hockey Stadium Series game

Since ESPN won back the NHL rights two years ago, it has carried the All-Star Game and Stanley Cup finals on ABC. The only thing it hasn’t had is an outdoor game. That changes Saturday night when ABC has the Stadium Series contest between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. ABC’s package of Saturday games airs typically in the afternoon, but hockey gets the prime-time slot with the NBA on its All-Star break.

