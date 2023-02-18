Iran International moves shows to Washington, citing threats

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Farsi-language satellite news channel based in London long critical of Iran’s theocractic government says it has moved its broadcasts to Washington “to protect the safety of its journalists” after reportedly being targeted by Tehran. Iran International described making the decision Saturday after London’s Metropolitan Police told it “about the existence of serious and immediate threats to the safety of Iranian journalists” working there. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. Iran has called the channel a “terrorist organization” as it reports on the nationwide protests shaking the Islamic Republic.

