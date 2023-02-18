N. Carolina congressman, briefly senator Broyhill dies at 95

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A longtime North Carolina Republican who served briefly in the Senate in the mid-1980s has died. The family of Jim Broyhill confirmed he died early Saturday in Winston-Salem at the age of 95. Broyhill is a scion of the Broyhill Furniture business who was first elected to Congress in 1962. He remained there for over two decades before then-Gov. Jim Martin appointed him to fill the vacancy left by the death of Sen. John East in 1986. Broyhill already was running for that seat but lost that fall to Democrat Terry Sanford. Broyhill helped turn North Carolina into a two-party state after decades of Democratic dominance.

