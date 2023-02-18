North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capability against its rivals, as it threatens additional powerful steps over the planned military training between the U.S. and South Korea. Saturday’s ICBM test, the North’s first missile test since Jan. 1, signals it is using its rivals’ drills as a chance to expand its nuclear capability to enhance its leverage in future dealings with the United States. North Korea’s state media said Sunday its Hwasong-15 launch demonstrated the country’s “powerful physical nuclear deterrent” and its efforts to “turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces” into one that cannot be countered.

