Temple University police officer fatally shot during chase

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a Temple University police officer has been fatally shot near campus in Philadelphia while chasing a robbery suspect. Temple says in a statement that the alleged robbery took place at a nearby convenience store, and the officer was pronounced dead at the university hospital Saturday. The statement says the university is heartbroken. It is not identifying the officer at this time out of respect for family and friends. The Temple University Police Association say details of the shooting are still incomplete, but he was killed in the line of duty. WPFI-TV reports that the officer was shot in the head, and there were no immediate arrests.

