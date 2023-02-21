Andre’s 26 lead Fresno State past Air Force 74-69

By The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Eduardo Andre had 26 points in Fresno State’s 74-69 win against Air Force on Tuesday night.

Andre had seven rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (10-17, 6-10 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Hill scored 22 points while going 10 of 15 (2 for 5 from distance), and added eight assists and three steals. Jemarl Baker Jr. shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Falcons (14-15, 5-11) were led in scoring by Jake Heidbreder, who finished with 17 points and seven assists. Carter Murphy added 14 points for Air Force. In addition, Beau Becker finished with 14 points.

Fresno State used a 13-2 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 66-53 with 6:01 remaining left and held on for the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Fresno State hosts Nevada and Air Force visits UNLV.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.