Person injured after winds knock down sign at Date Festival

Strong windy conditions took down a sign that landed on a person Tuesday evening at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio.

The person was put on a stretcher and carried into an ambulance.

There was no word on the severity of the person's injuries. News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen was at the scene when the accident happened, she said the victim was struck in the thigh.

Cal Fire confirmed that the victim suffered a traumatic leg injury and was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital.

Tatum Larsen was at the scene working on how local event organizers such the Date Festival, are preparing for the incoming storm.

We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert due to strong winds. A High Wind Warning is in effect for west winds from 30-40 mph and gusts up to 80 mph in wind-prone spots. This warning began today at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

