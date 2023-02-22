Skip to Content
February 22, 2023 5:06 PM
1 TV news employee shot dead, another wounded, covering previous shooting in Orange County, Florida, police say

Originally Published: 22 FEB 23 18:30 ET Updated: 22 FEB 23 19:41 ET By Amy Simonson

(CNN) -- An Orlando television news employee was shot dead and another wounded Wednesday while covering an earlier shooting incident in Florida, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Mina told a news conference that the employees worked for Spectrum News 13.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said earlier on Twitter that one person was in custody.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning, Mina said.

Keith Melvin Moses

Moses is expected to be charged in four other shootings that occurred later in the day, including the killing of the Spectrum News 13 journalist, Mina added.

Mina said deputies responded to the 6100 block of Hialeah Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday where they located a woman in her 20s who was shot and succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives responded and collected evidence, he said.

The-CNN-Wire
