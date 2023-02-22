Skip to Content
February 22, 2023
Get ready to chalk! The 11th Annual Palm Springs Chalk Art Festival is seeking sponsors and vendors

The Chalk Art Festival is going to be on March 18 and March 19 and is hoping people can sponsor or become vendors for the event.

The event this year will happen on Museum Way in Palm Springs. It is hosted every year by the Rotary Clubs of Palm Springs.

The two-day event will help raise money for the Rotary Clubs and other Coachella Valley charitable organizations.

Competitors at the festival will be able to win cash prizes.

The festival is accepting applications for people to become sponsors or to be a vendor at the event.

You can apply through the Chalk Festival website.

Crystal Jimenez

