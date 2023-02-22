Jill Biden makes 6th visit to Africa, her 1st as first lady

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has opened a five-day, two-day visit to Africa, arriving in Namibia, which has not welcomed a high-level U.S. official since 1996. Jill Biden was greeted Wednesday by dancers representing Namibia’s different ethnic groups. She will focus during her trip on empowering women and youth and highlight food insecurity in the Horn of Africa region. Her visit is part of a commitment by President Joe Biden to deepen U.S. engagement with the region. She’ll also stop in Kenya. During her five-day visit, Jill Biden will focus on empowering women and young people. She’ll also call attention to the devastating drought in the Horn of Africa.

