Palm Desert wrestling departs for state tournament determined to bring back hardware

Boasting one of the best wrestling programs in the country, Palm Desert departed on Wednesday for the CIF State Tournament, which is February 23-25 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

This year the Aztecs are hungry and determined to bring back some hardware, especially senior star Beau Mantanona who was a runner-up at state last year after a controversial finish.

"Really happy with the team we're bringing this year. I think we got a good shot, a lot of good guys, so just excited to go put a cap on this year," said senior Beau Mantanona, who is the No. 1 ranked high school wrestler in the country at 152 pounds.

The Aztecs are loaded with talent and have experience to win at state tournament.

10 wrestlers qualified and headed to State! pic.twitter.com/qn2jiwifWs — Palm Desert Wrestling (@PalmWrestling) February 19, 2023

Junior heavyweight Daniel Herrera is the defending state champion and has yet to lose a high school match.

"For me there's more emphasis. People want to take me out because I'm up there. They're going to wrestle me hard every single match but I believe as a team we're treating it as every other tournament. Don't let the nerves get to us. If you put too much pressure on yourself it could be bad for you," said Herrera.

With their talent, experience and confidence, PD should contend for multiple individual titles this weekend.

"This is definitely the most dominant team of all of them so very excited with my friends and family one last run so a little nervous but excited to get it done," said senior Erik McCown.

"Just super happy and proud of the kids. Really excited for them and excited to see what's coming for them. They've all worked hard and they deserve everything they've gotten so far so really excited to see what's next," said head coach Anthony Mantanona.

Stay with KESQ for coverage throughout the CIF State wrestling championships.