Two Palm Desert wrestlers win State, Aztecs place 4th as a team

There is only one high school wrestling factory here in the desert, and it bleeds Aztec red.

Palm Desert hoisted two state titles over the weekend in Bakersfield for the California State Championships.

Brock Mantanona, 126, and Daniel Herrera, 285, won their championship matches. Both in pins.

Mantanona and Herrera became the first Aztecs to hold a state title since Anthony Mantanona in 2017.

Falling just short was Beau Mantanona. Some controversy in his championship match as the ref awarded Beau with two points but then retracted those points after the match was over.

🚨 Major controversy at yesterday's California State Tournament. The ref appears to give Beau Mantanona the reversal & near-fall but then waves the call after the match is complete, giving Michael Gioffre the 138lb title. You make the call. pic.twitter.com/M3MNOoqtQi — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) February 27, 2022

Everyone in the room believed Beau won. An unusual and unfortunate way to end the season. Especially given the circumstances.

Sonny Kling finished 2nd in his weight class. Erick McCown placed 5th. Palm Desert finished 4th as a team.

Also for the Aztecs was Tegan Nguyen. She made history in becoming the first Palm Desert girls' wrestler ever to place at state. Nguyen placed 8th.

Cathedral City also had representation in Bakersfield. Isaiah Morales and Hector Haro placed 4th and 6th, respectively.

They become the first-ever Lions to place at state.