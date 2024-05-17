Skip to Content
Lakers to host two NBA preseason games at Acrisure Arena in October

Acrisure Arena / NBA
May 16, 2024 6:15 PM
Published 6:00 AM

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming back to the Coachella Valley this fall for another round of the "Desert Duel."

The Lakers will host two preseason games at Acrisure Arena in the Greater Palm Springs area on October 4 and Oct. 6.

The Lakers will kick off their 2024-25 preseason at Acrisure Arena with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, October 4.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, the Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns in a rematch of last year's Desert Duel.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena or at the Acrisure Arena Ticketmaster box office.

Spectrum SportsNet will air the games along with all the Lakers preseason games.

DATEOPPONENTLOCATIONARENATIME (local)
Oct. 4vs. MinnesotaGreater Palm SpringsAcrisure Arena7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6vs. PhoenixGreater Palm SpringsAcrisure Arena6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15vs. Golden StateLas VegasT-Mobile Arena7 p.m.

For more information about the Desert Duel, sponsored by Spotlight 29 Casino, visit acrisurearena.com or follow Acrisure Arena on social media for updates.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Desert Duel, along with other events at Acrisure Arena.

Article Topic Follows: Acrisure Arena

Jesus Reyes

