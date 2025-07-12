Victim in Coachella shooting dies; RSO Homicide Unit requests murder charge for suspect

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The victim of a shooting in Coachella earlier this week died on Thursday, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

The RSO Central Homicide Unit is now requesting the charge of murder against Cecilio Nando-Gonzalez, 28, who had been charged with with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the case on Wednesday. Nando-Gonzalez remains in custody at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.

On Monday, deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station were dispatched to a residence in the 84000 block of Avenue 51, in Coachella, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital.

On Wednesday, deputies were able to locate and identify the suspect in the shooting as Cecilio Nando-Gonzalez, a 28-year-old resident of Coachella and took him into custody and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for attempted murder, where he remains in custody on a million dollars bail.

Thermal Station investigators continued with the investigation and were notified on Thursday, July 10, 2025, that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. The victim in this case was identified as Gustavo Melendrez-Hernandez, a 29-year-old resident of Coachella.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Working in conjunction with Thermal Station investigators, the Central Homicide Unit has requested the charge of murder against Cecilio Nando-Gonzalez.

This case is active and ongoing. No additional suspects are believed to be involved, and no further information will be released at this time.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Unit Master Investigator Deanne at (951) 955-2777 or Thermal Station Investigator Burgie at (760) 863-8990