Vegetation fire burns 15-20 acres in Thermal amid high winds

Firefighters called upon additional resources due to high winds today as they battled a vegetation fire in Thermal.

Crews responded around 11:50 a.m. near Pierce Street and 68th Avenue to a report of the fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Additional ground resources were requested due to winds of 20 to 30 mph, fire officials said. The Cathedral City Fire Department was also assisting.

By 3:00 p.m., the fire had burned about 15 to 20 acres, however, it was burning at a slow rate of spread, officials said.

Cal Fire added that resources will remain committed for an extended period of time with plans for night shift and day shift on Thursday.

The #2 lane of the Highway 86 Expressway is closed. There was no timetable for when the road could reopen.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.