Man wanted for allegedly setting partner on fire arrested in Beaumont

Police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly setting his partner on fire in Beaumont earlier this month.

Nicholas Norman, 38, was arrested on the 600 block of Palo Alto Avenue on Thursday afternoon, Beaumont police announced. Police said he was taken to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital for an evaluation for booking and transported to Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Norman was wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson and torture, after allegedly dousing his domestic partner in lighter fluid and setting her on fire on the morning of February 3.

The reporting party told police that she was contacted by a friend who reported she had been doused with lighter fluid, lit on fire by her domestic partner, and taken to a home in the Olivewood community.

The woman was found with serious burns to over 30% of her body, police said. She was evaluated by first responders and airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

When police announced the attack on Feb. 5, they noted that they found evidence at a home on the 600 block of Palo Alto Avenue while serving a search warrant, however, Norman was nowhere to be found at the time. This prompted an alert to the community to be on the lookout for Norman.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Corporal Chapparosa at 951-769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

