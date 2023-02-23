Palm Springs Black History Month Parade postponed until Sunday due to weekend storm

According to the city of Palm Springs, The Black History Parade and Town Fair has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 26th to avoid anticipated rainstorm on Saturday.



According to a notice sent out Thursday morning, the Palm Springs Black History Committee will not let it rain on their parade! With support from the City of Palm Springs, the 36th Annual Black History Parade & Town Fair has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26 to avoid the rainstorm anticipated on Saturday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. The route begins at Baristo Road and heads north, finishing at Amado Road. Following the parade, the annual town fair will take place at the Downtown Park from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

KESQ's very own Miyoshi Price is the parade's Grand Marshal and will also MC the Town Fair.