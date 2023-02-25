Bombing in crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan kills 5

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a bombing at a crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan killed at least five people and wounded 16. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack in Barkhan, which is northeast of Quetta, the provincial capital. The local police chief says rescuers have taken the wounded to hospital. The province has seen attacks by both the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group. Baluchistan has also long struggled with a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other small separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

