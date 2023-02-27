From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says “history matters, and Black history matters,” a forceful declaration that comes after the state of Florida blocked a new advanced course on African American studies from being taught in its high schools. He spoke during a White House reception Monday marking Black History Month. Biden says Americans “can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican opponent against Biden in 2024, has attracted nationwide attention with his administration’s effort to reject the course in its schools, saying the class pushed a political agenda.

