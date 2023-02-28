Collision slows Interstate traffic in Palm Desert

First responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert Tuesday morning that was slowing westbound traffic between Cook Street and Washington Street.

The collision was reported at 8:04 a.m. and involved a gold Toyota sedan and a Red SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision shut down the westbound freeway's number 1 fast lane and drivers were backed up to the east to the Jefferson Street interchange. The CHP reported all lanes were open again at 8:30 a.m.

Eastbound traffic was not affected by the collision.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the wreck.

This is a breaking news alert. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.