Deputies search for suspect in Coachella neighborhood

Deputies are searching for a suspect in a neighborhood in Coachella.

There's a heavy police presence on the 52000 block of Calle Leandro.

Multiple Sheriff's units and two Bearcat vehicles are at the scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said the incident started at traffic stop just before 4:00 p.m. in the area of Avenue 52 and Douma Street.

The driver was detained, however, a passenger ran. Authorities said the man had felony and misdemeanor warrants and the deputies gave chase.

Deputies did not catch him but are still in the area actively searching for the subject.

