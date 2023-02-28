Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:13 PM
Published 6:10 PM

Galleri Classic holds Media Day ahead of inaugural tournament in March

KESQ

The Galleri Classic hosted a Media Day on Tuesday ahead of tournament play at the end of March.

The Galleri Classic, named after title sponsor GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection test, brings PGA TOUR Champions golf back to the Coachella Valley for the first time since 1993.

The Galleri Classic will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions pros – including many World Golf Hall of Fame members -- playing 54 holes (three rounds) from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26 on the revered Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content