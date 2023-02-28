Galleri Classic holds Media Day ahead of inaugural tournament in March

The Galleri Classic hosted a Media Day on Tuesday ahead of tournament play at the end of March.

Media Day for the @GalleriClassic! Nice of the tournament to have us out for breakfast, golf & announcements ahead of the inaugural event Mar 20-26 at @MissionHillsCC1 Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Coverage on @KESQ. @BaileyKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @PGATOURComms @ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/r6Vm1ABeMU — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 28, 2023

The Galleri Classic, named after title sponsor GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection test, brings PGA TOUR Champions golf back to the Coachella Valley for the first time since 1993.

The Galleri Classic will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions pros – including many World Golf Hall of Fame members -- playing 54 holes (three rounds) from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26 on the revered Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

