February 28, 2023
Prep recap: DEL baseball season starts, PD soccer wins again to advance in D4 SoCal Championships

Tuesday was a busy day around the valley for high school sports highlighted by Palm Desert boys soccer and the start of the DEL baseball season.

In baseball, Palm Desert defeated Xavier Prep in Estevan Valenica's league coaching debut.

Elsewhere, RM rolled PS 11-0 and Shadow Hills handled La Quinta 10-4.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing local sports coverage.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

