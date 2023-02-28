Prep recap: DEL baseball season starts, PD soccer wins again to advance in D4 SoCal Championships
Tuesday was a busy day around the valley for high school sports highlighted by Palm Desert boys soccer and the start of the DEL baseball season.
@pdhsofficial soccer wins 3-1. Highlights on @kesq with @BlakeArthur24 at 11. #blss @Tarp1969 @Jesus_G_Reyes @BaileyKESQ @PdhsFootball @PDAztecArmy @HoopsAztec @reiffsports @PdcmsP pic.twitter.com/YtoLsjOD3w— Wes Williams (@williamswes) March 1, 2023
In baseball, Palm Desert defeated Xavier Prep in Estevan Valenica's league coaching debut.
Welcome @CoachV45 to the Desert Empire League! Estevan Valencia, who took over for Darol Salazar after 36 years, earned a win in his league debut Tuesday night. @PDHS_Athletics @PDAztecsports @DEL_baseball @pdhsofficial @pdhsalumni @pdaztecbaseball @kingcarlos52 @KESQ pic.twitter.com/j1LasFRLYv— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 1, 2023
Elsewhere, RM rolled PS 11-0 and Shadow Hills handled La Quinta 10-4.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing local sports coverage.