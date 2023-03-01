DC’s cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather

WASHINGTON (AP) — The cherry trees in the nation’s capital are confused by Earth’s changing climate, with the iconic blossoms appearing earlier than expected because of the unusually warm winter.. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the National Park Service announced Wednesday that Washington’s 3,700 cherry blossom trees would reach peak bloom this year from March 22-25. That’s several days earlier than observers and experts had expected. As a result of the earlier bloom, the Cherry Blossom Festival is moving up multiple events planned at the Tidal Basin, which is lined by the cherry trees.

