today at 7:58 PM
Published 7:42 PM

See floating lights in the sky? It’s Jupiter and Venus

We've gotten numerous calls about floating lights over the desert sky Wednesday evening. Resident said

"Any idea what these lights hovering over the Valley are? We live on Monroe and 48 and saw these lights from Indio. We checked our Flight Radar and nothing shows up," reads an email from a view sent to News Channel 3.

According to multiple sources, what you've been seeing is Jupiter and Venus passing each other in what is known as a conjunction.

NASA says tonight is the best viewing time for the two planets, but they'll still appear close together Thursday night.

The conjunction was visible across the country.

Jesus Reyes

