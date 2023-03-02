Powerful storm set to deliver threat of tornadoes and damaging winds to the South as snow continues in the West

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

The US is once again set to wrestle with a range of brutal weather Thursday as storms are poised to bring heavy snow to the southwest and the triple threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and rain to the South.

Nearly 40 million people across parts of the Southern Plains and parts of the South are at some level of risk for severe thunderstorms — the worst of which could deliver multiple rounds of strong winds, large hail and tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

“An intensifying system is expected to produce significant severe storms and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding. Think now about what (to) do during a warning wherever you expect to be tomorrow/tomorrow night,” the National Weather Service warned of Thursday’s impacts.

The system is expected to trigger isolated supercell storms, which carry the largest risk for violent tornadoes and large hail, across central Texas and southern Oklahoma beginning Thursday afternoon and move eastward into the evening.

A Level 4 of 5 moderate threat of severe storms is in place for eastern Texas, northern Louisiana, southwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma, including the Shreveport, Louisiana, and the eastern suburbs of Dallas.

The cities of Dallas, Memphis, Little Rock and Jackson, Mississippi, are under a Level 3 of 5 severe storm risk, while Houston and Austin, Texas, are under a Level 2 of 5 threat.

“Widespread damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all expected. A few long-lived, intense tornadoes are possible,” the prediction center warned.

Heavy rainfall is also a concern, with more than 20 million people under flood watches from Oklahoma to Ohio. Rainfall rates could approach 2 inches per hour in the strongest storms, leading to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of up to 5 inches are forecast across the region, with isolated totals possibly exceeding 8 inches.

The severe weather threat shifts to the Southeast and Ohio Valley Friday, including the cities of Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta and Louisville.

The same storm system is expected to bring heavy snow and ice to the Northeast and the Great Lakes regions by this weekend. This dayslong winter storm also wreaked havoc in Southern California, where massive amounts of snow left some stranded and made roads impassable for days this week.

Thursday’s severe weather threat in the South comes on the heels of another storm that delivered soaking rain and hail a day prior.

A tornado report in Marion County, Alabama, is among more than 50 storm reports gathered by the prediction center Wednesday, including instances of hail and high winds.

Multiple flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday in Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee, including reports of cars trapped in high water in Huntsville, Alabama.

Elsewhere in the US, heavy snow Wednesday inundated the Four Corners region — which encompasses the area where Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico intersect.

More than 22 inches of snow fell in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona, on Wednesday, according to the local weather service office.

The snow is expected to wind down in Arizona as winter weather alerts are generally set to expire late Thursday morning.

In New Mexico, the snow will continue through Thursday afternoon. Up to 5 inches is possible in lower elevations, while 8 to 18 inches could fall across high elevations.

California declares state of emergency following brutal winter storm

Meanwhile in California, several consecutive days of heavy snow have knocked out power to many, made roads impassable for days and trapped residents in their homes, leading the governor to issue a state of emergency for 13 counties.

Hard-hit San Bernardino County along with Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties are included in the emergency declaration. The counties of Tulare, Amador, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Luis Obispo, Sierra and Sonoma.

On Wednesday, mountain residents in San Bernardino County were still unable to access their roads, prompting crews to use snowcats and plows to provide essential services, according to Eric Sherwin, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. If a person needs medical aid that requires transport, first responders will load the patient onto the snowcat and take them to an ambulance or local hospital, he said.

The snowcats “are equipped with advanced life support equipment, rescue gear, and have now been augmented with fire suppression equipment due to the effects of the storm,” Sherwin said.

Over the past week, several areas across the state saw more than 100 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

In Southern California, Mount Baldy outside of Los Angeles has recorded 106 inches of snow since February 22. Of those 106 inches, 29 inches had fallen in the past two days, and 77 inches fell late last week and through the weekend.

Huntington Lake in the Sierra Mountains was lashed with 144 inches of snow over a six-day period this week, according to a report from the Fresno County Office of Emergency Services. The office also reported 10 to 12 feet of snow near China Peak, which led to the closure of Highway 16.

Across the state, nearly 80,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of early Thursday, days after the first round of winter storms hit California, according to PowerOutage.us.

And although the state is getting a brief reprieve from the snow through the end of the week, another system is expected to move into northern California this weekend.

