Kicking off the 7th Annual Cathedral City LGBT Days!

Cathedral City is kicking off the 3 days of fun with the 7th Annual LGBT Days. It’s known as the first Pride celebration of the year in California!

On Friday night, Cathedral City City Hall was lit in Pride colors as Mayor Rita Lamb put up the Pride flag.

“Lots of fun, we have all different departments participating in it," said Lamb.

Lamb told us the 3-day event is about celebrating love and inclusion.

“We celebrate the diversity of our community. And we have a passionate LGBT group and we are so proud to be able to kick this off.”

To start off the night, hundreds of people made their way to the amphitheater for a screening of "Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater.

Attendees came with blankets, lawn chairs and hot chocolates in hand.

“We just needed to get out. We've just been working so much and we just needed to take a break and we're gonna meet up here with friends," said resident Greg Reeves.

Reeves and his husband, Jim Shellhammer, came to enjoy a calm and cozy night before all the festivities this weekend.

“I love having it because we're only like not even 10 minutes away. And it's just supporting the locals and that's the big thing for me," Reeves explained.

Friday night ended with a special drone show centered around the PRIDE theme.

Drone show

The highlight of Saturday's events includes a tribute to Leslie Jordan who the city said has attended previous CC PRIDE events.

On Sunday, attendees will gather to watch one of the most popular events- the iconic bed race! Community groups will compete for the bed decorated bed and the fastest run to the finish line.