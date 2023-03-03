Speeding driver in Palm Desert crash that killed three people arrested

The driver suspected of causing a high-speed crash that killed three people during the holidays in Palm Desert was arrested Friday afternoon.

The 24-year-old Palm Desert man was arrested Friday on the 67000 block of Dillon Road in an unincorporated area near Desert Hot Springs, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. announced.

Authorities said he was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio where he faces three counts of murder. He has not been officially charged as of Friday night, however, he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the night of Dec. 28 at the intersection of Fred Waring Dr and Adonis Dr, near Monterey Avenue.

According to the Sheriff's Dept., the driver was traveling at over 100 mph on Fred Waring Drive just seconds before the collision. Three people in another vehicle were killed as they were on their way to attend a service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses just around the corner.

They were later identified as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza.

The 24-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

Authorities said he had a prior arrest and conviction for a speed contest on Fred Waring Dr. approximately two miles away from the site of the Dec. 28 crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Derek Thomas of the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-782-7463 or 800-473-7847. You can also leave anonymous information on the Crime Tips Online Form or WeTip.

