Alaska’s arduous Iditarod kicks off with ceremonial start

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Iditarod, the world’s most famous sled dog race, starts Saturday with a fan-friendly ceremonial run through the streets of Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city. The real race starts Sunday in Willow, about 70 miles north of Anchorage. Brent Sass is the defending champion and the odds-on favorite to win this year’s race, which features the smallest starting field in its 51-year history. There’s only 33 mushers signed up, one less than the 34 who took part in the first race in 1973. Pete Kaiser, the first Yup’ik and fifth Alaska Native to win the race, is the field’s only other ex-champion. The winner is expected in Nome in about 10 days.

