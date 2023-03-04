Skip to Content
March 4, 2023 11:11 PM
Pedestrian killed in Palm Desert traffic collision

Firefighters were on-scene after a vehicle hit and killed a person near the intersection of Calliandra Street and Alamo Drive in Palm Desert just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Riverside County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Kelley Moody

