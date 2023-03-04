Pedestrian killed in Palm Desert traffic collision
Firefighters were on-scene after a vehicle hit and killed a person near the intersection of Calliandra Street and Alamo Drive in Palm Desert just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.
The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Riverside County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
TRAFFIC COLLISION W/FATALITY in Palm Desert - rpt @ 6:09p.m. Calliandra St. / Alamo Dr. Firefighters on-scene of vehicle versus pedestrian. The pedestrian was the sole patient and was declared deceased on-scene. @RSO investigating. #AlamoIC pic.twitter.com/qhiwlI0u27— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) March 5, 2023