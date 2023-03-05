Biden reelection bid faces resistance from some Democrats
By STEVE PEOPLES
AP National Political Writer
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Democrats across New Hampshire are upset with President Joe Biden for undermining their state’s status as home to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. But their concerns about Biden run much deeper, in line with a majority of Democratic voters nationwide, who oppose the 80-year-old president’s plans to launch his reelection campaign. Many worry about his age. Others are upset about the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan. And the party’s more progressive wing has never been enthusiastic about Biden. The resistance from the Democratic Party’s rank and file stands in sharp contrast with the party establishment of governors, senators and congressional representatives who are virtually unanimous in supporting Biden’s reelection.