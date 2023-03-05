Hong Kong police stop activists from joining women’s march

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong pro-democracy group says the national security police stopped activists from joining a highly-anticipated protest that was canceled last minute by the organizer. The League of Social Democrats says police questioned four of its members on Friday and warned them not to participate in the march that was planned Sunday by the Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association. The planned event would have been the first major civil rights protest in three years approved by police and the first to take place after the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions. Many activists in Hong Kong have been silenced or jailed after China’s central government imposed a sweeping national security law following massive protests in 2019.

