LGBT Days presents the 7th Annual bed race and bed parade in Cathedral City

California's first Pride celebration brought out thousands of people to celebrate the Lesbian, Bisexual, Gay, and Transgender community for LGBT Days in Cathedral City.

Many smiling people had incredible energy in the crowd and the bed race competition.

The Cathedral City Firefighters were fast, finishing with a whopping 17 seconds in the race, while some contestants made the race a catwalk.

The LGBT days committee confirmed they had the most bed race contestants in the event's history.

Host bella da ball welcomed the crowd to the 7th annual Bed Race and Parade of Beds.

The Palm Springs Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence chose a teddy bear picnic theme for their bed float design.

"It's all about individual creativity, and the white face goes back to when you could actually get fired for being gay or being a part of an organization like this," says Sister Kennor Barbie.

Many organizations like DAP Health, The Center, Transgender Health and Wellness Center, and more were at the parade to provide resources for attendees.

"I was always self-conscious of expressing my love; today, I'm not afraid to hold my partner's hand and to kiss him in public and to show my authentic self, says daniel Coover.

Live music played as the bed parade began.

The sisters were in the race but walked with style the whole time.

"All my life done volunteer work, and I just believe that when you live in a community, and you're part of community, you get back to the community you're a part of," says sister barbie.

The community came out! The Great Outdoors Palm Springs, Cathedral City Police Department, and the Cathedral City Administration Department.

The Abbey bolted down the street with a fast 21.5 time in the race.

The team at AMP Sports Bar was all things pink and proud.

"Everybody should come to a place where they're comfortable with who they are. And I'm very, very happy with who I am," says Coover.

A special tribute to the late Leslie Jordan by his cast members of Sordid Lives closed out the event. Jordan will receive his star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars on October 20th at 11 am.