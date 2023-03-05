Polls close in Estonia election: Ukraine, economy top agenda

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonians are voting in a general election that the center-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is a favorite to win. Kallas has emerged as one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine during Russia’s invasion, She faces a challenge from the far-right EKRE party, which argues that the current coalition government has given too many weapons to Ukraine. The opposition also blames the current government for Estonia’s high inflation rate. Nine political parties in all fielded candidates for Estonia’s 101-seat parliament, or Riigikogu. Preliminary election results are expected by early Monday. Estonia broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991 and has taken a clear Western course, joining NATO and the European Union.

