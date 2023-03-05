Small plane crashes in suburban Long Island; 1 dead, 2 hurt
LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a single-engine plane has crashed in suburban Long Island as it approached a regional airport, killing one of three people aboard and seriously injuring the two others. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA 28 went down on its approach to Republic Airport in Farmingdale, about 20 miles east of New York City. Bablyon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer says the plane crashed into an area of trees and brush, and no one on the ground was hurt. The identities of the plane’s occupants were not immediately disclosed.