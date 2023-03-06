Indian Canyon Drive closed Monday morning due to low visibility

The City of Palm Springs closed Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater wash due to high winds, blowing sand, and low visibility.

Alternate routes are:

Highway 111

Gene Autry Trail

Vista Chino via Date Palm Drive

Weather will continue to impact the Coachella Valley. You can watch our latest forecast and get the latest weather updates here.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on when the road reopens.

