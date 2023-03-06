Oklahomans head to polls for one issue: legal marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters are going to the polls to decide whether to make the state one of the most conservative to approve recreational marijuana. State Question 820, which is the only issue on the ballot Tuesday, would legalize marijuana for those over the age of 21. Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana in 2018 by 14 percentage points, and the state has one of the most robust programs in the country, with roughly 10% of the population holding a medical license. Opponents of legalizing recreational marijuana include religious leaders from several faiths, law enforcement and prosecutors led by former Republican Gov. Frank Keating, an ex-FBI agent.

