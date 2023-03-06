Yoon: Forced labor plan crucial for better ties with Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is defending his government’s contentious plan to use local funds to compensate Koreans enslaved by Japanese companies before the end of World War II. He says the plan is crucial for Seoul to build future-oriented ties with Tokyo after years in which their relations were strained by historical grievances. Yoon said the plan aims to respect the positions of victims while aligning with the common interests and development of both countries. His government is trying to solidify the security cooperation among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to cope with North Korean threats and counter China. But the victims fiercely oppose the local compensation plan. They say it is a diplomatic surrender and are demanding direct payments.

