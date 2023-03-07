Lockdown lifted at Coachella Valley High School

A lockdown that led to several tense hours at Coachella Valley High School has been lifted.

Parents are directed to the main gym to pick up students.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates live on News Channel 3 at Noon.

Sgt. Vickers from Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirms that a student has been detained. No gun was found. There were no injuries.

At the same time the lockdown was in place, a student called the Sheriff's Department claiming there was an active shooter on campus, spokesperson Lissette Santiago tells News Channel 3. That was not the case, Santiago said, but the Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to the reported threat.

She called the reason for the lockdown an "open investigation" and would not share any details on that.

