Ravens eat Big Bear bald eagle eggs

Ravens were able to get up and eat the bald eagle eggs up on the Big Bear nest.

The act was caught on the nest live stream at around 3:30 p.m. PT. The eggs were left abandoned and eventually, a duo of hungry ravens was able to get up to the nest and pick at what was left.

Mother eagle Jackie delivered the first egg Jan. 11 and the second a few days later near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles.

As we reported a little over a week ago, the eggs were not expected to hatch. The eggs were about three weeks past their expected hatch date.

“It appears now that Jackie and Shadow’s eggs are not going to hatch this time. We cannot know exactly why — they could have not been fertilized, or could have stopped developing somewhere along the process for any of a variety of conditions and reasons,” the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the group that runs the nest cam, said on Facebook.

Jackie and her partner, a male bald eagle named Shadow, have been sharing egg-warming duties during a series of snowstorms. They continued to watch warm the eggs a little past the expected hatching date but finally just left the nest.

According to the FOBBV, the eggs looked underdeveloped as the ravens were eating them.

A sad end to this batch of eggs.